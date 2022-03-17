CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — It was supposed to be a speed trap.

Chatham police officers patrolled Route 4 on the edge of town on March 8, and while they caught their fair share of speeders, they also caught seven Scott’s Law violators.

“It’s a regular issue. Obviously, it’s something that happens everywhere,” said Chatham Deputy Chief Scott Tarter. “And the the problem we run into is we don’t always have extra officers available to enforce the Scots Law violation.”

Scott’s Law is most often associated with State Police Troopers on the interstate. But the law, which can net you a fine of several hundred dollars for not moving over to the other lane, applies to all emergency vehicles on the road.

“I think it’s education. There are probably some motorists that don’t realize it’s a law,” Tarter said. “So we do our best through our social media platform, and you know, our abilities to get that word out there. I know other law enforcement agencies do also.

The Move Over Law has been a constant issue so far this year. So far in 2022, 11 State Trooper cars have been hit compared to nine during all of 2021.

And Ross Booker, a tow truck driver from St. Joseph, was hit and killed just last week while cleaning up an accident.

“I do feel that people are more likely to move over for a police vehicle or a fire truck or an ambulance because again, that has been the initial law from the get go before passenger vehicles were added to it or any vehicle with its lights on on the side of the road,” said State Trooper Josh Robinson.

Officers at all levels just want people to understand how serious of an issue this is.

“It’s a little nerve wracking, because you have no control in that situation when that car is approaching and they don’t slow down and they don’t get out of the way or don’t change lanes,” Tarter said. “Your control is non existent.”

The State Police know this is about education and they are actually going to driver’s education classes and teaching new drivers about Scott’s Law so they know it as soon as they get on the roads.