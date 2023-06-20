PAXTON, Ill., (WCIA) — Growing up, many kids dream of playing in the pros. They want to be in the big NFL stadiums and have their names in the lights. But, they can’t get there without the help of outstanding coaches.

Some people know Rocky Marron as a correctional officer. Some know him as “coach.” Others as “dad.” No matter what the title, he wants to shape lives in Our Town Paxton, the place he’s always called home.

“I love coaching, I love coaching the youth,” Marron said. “It’s not about wins or losses. I couldn’t tell you what my record is at all. I don’t really care. It’s more about developing relationships.”

That’s exactly what he’s doing as a youth football coach in Our Town Paxton.

“You get so many valuable life lessons from the sport of football,” he explained.

Whether that be on the field, or in their careers.

“Another kid that I did radio with, Jordan Anderson, he’s involved with the NFL now, submitted an essay on what I had done here in town with the youth football and working with youth,” Marron said.

Next thing you know, Marron was called into his boss’ office. He thought it was some sort of meeting. That’s until James Lofton, a former wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers, popped up on his screen.

“You’ve been helping these kids out, you’ve been helping your community out, we’d like you to join the NFL family at SoFi stadium in February for Super Bowl LVI how bout it?!” Lofton told Marron on a Zoom. He was in shock.

So, off Marron went.

“I guess it’s the prom of the NFL! They just put on a huge show,” he described. “The game’s kinda secondary, but it was cool.”

He’s done it all while fighting for his life. He was diagnosed with colon cancer and went through chemotherapy, radiation and surgeries throughout 2021.

The coach leaned on his community in Our Town Paxton the whole time.

“400, 500 messages later, it just blew me away,” he said. “The continued support I receive from the community was just incredible.”

Marron finally heard the words “cancer-free” about a year later. So now, it’s back to doing what he loves and staying involved throughout the community.

“You never understand the impact you made on people until something like that happened and then they impact you with their support,” Marron said. “That was amazing.”

The football camps are continuing throughout the summer. Next week, Illinois Football players are heading north to work with the kids on PBL’s field. Marron is excited to connect them with more people who can inspire them to keep going.