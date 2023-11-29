SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Asani family has owned the Chatham Cafe for eight and a half years. They’ve been working to expand their business into Springfield opening another one on MacArthur Boulevard called the Capitol Cafe.

“My customers were just so excited,” Lu Asani, one of the owners of the cafe, said. “Everybody kept telling us what a great job we did and how wonderful the place looked, and how it gave a new look to that area.”

The building on MacAruthur, once home to a McDonald’s, was under construction and was about three to four weeks away from opening its doors to the community. But those plans came to an unexpected halt on Tuesday when the building went up in flames.

“I got a phone call from my husband, Kenny, at about 4:30 in the afternoon, about 4:20, where he got a phone call from the contractor that was working on the building and said that somebody had phoned him that the place was on fire,” Asani said. “We all rushed there.”

Smoke billowed out of the building as crews worked to put out the fire. Law enforcement had closed off part of MacArthur Boulevard keeping traffic out of the area.

“It was just shocking, because I was there with my wife around 12 o’clock yesterday, just to see how the place was coming along — and then all of a sudden, hear that it’s up in flames. So it was a little bit devastating, but we’re not going to give up,” Heimi Asani, the owners’ son, said.

Springfield Fire Chief Ed Canny said it was an accidental fire adding that no one was inside when the fire happened and that the building was secure. Still, the future cafe suffered significant damage.

Lu Asani said it’ll be costly to start over again, but the family is hopeful for the future.

“It’s a misfortune,” Asani said. “Everybody was so looking forward to it. We had a lot of customers, a lot of inquiries. Even to this day, to this minute, I still had phone calls this morning, people wanting to make reservations for parties and get-togethers. But everything’s going to be put on hold for now.”

The family said they’re not going to give up on opening the new cafe after they re-build.

“We don’t know how long it’s gonna take. But whatever it is, we’re going to get it done,” Kenny Asani, one of the owners, said.