“It’s a matter of life and death;” Advocates push to educate correctional staff and inmates on vaccine benefits

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Roughly 17,400 staff and inmates across Illinois’ correctional centers have been vaccinated. Now, the Illinois Department of Corrections is working to get shots in the arms of thousands more.

“It’s a matter of life and death in many cases,” Renaldo Hudson says.

Hudson, the director of education at the Illinois Justice Project and a former Danville inmate, is working with IDOC to build trust around the vaccine.

“In an environment such as the Department of Corrections, where you can’t run, you know, you need to have protection,” he says.

IDOC has appointed some inmates to be vaccine ambassadors. It’s up to Hudson and other educators to teach them the importance of vaccinations.

“One of the things that I always shared with my peers was the greatest information you share is not going to be in the classroom,” he says. “It’s going to be in the gallery and in the cell with your cellmate.”

Hudson says he understands why some inmates may be scared to get the shots, particularly in the Black community.

“It’s like, you know what, I have the right to feel this way because I can go and look at the books and I can look at Google and say, ‘hey, they have experimented,’ but this is a crucial time,” he says. “Hundreds of thousands of people have lost their lives. And so I say to people, like people who say, ‘well, they’ve rushed to get to the cure.’ I’m like, ‘yeah, but to those thousands of families, the cure couldn’t get here fast enough.'”

He says he describes the vaccine as a fingerprint.

“Our bodies are so complicated and so sophisticated that once it gets to the blueprint, it can begin to produce an antibody to say, ‘I will defend myself when I’ve seen this fingerprint,'” Hudson says. “Something as simple as colds – most people don’t think about this, but colds are viruses and your body has the blueprint of every virus, every cold that it has ever been exposed to. And when that cold shows up again, the body says, ‘I’ve seen you before, I can deal with you, I know how to defend against you.’ This is what we have and are trying to do with COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, research from the Marshall Project shows corrections employees are refusing vaccines at “alarming rates.”

“It’s very important that everybody who works and lives in a prison is vaccinated,” Education Justice Project’s Rebecca Ginsburg says. “It’s important for the health of the incarcerated population because they are confined to there and their health is dependent on the health of the people that they have contact with. But I also want to stress how important it is for the people living in the communities that the prison staff return to at the end of the day. Prisons are incubators, not just with respect to incarcerated people, but for the staff who work there as well.”

She says it breaks her heart to hear some staff are reluctant to get the shots.

“It really concerns me and it breaks my heart, not only because of the well-being and the health of the incarcerated individuals, but because we’re not going to beat this thing until people take seriously the requirements,” Ginsburg says.

Likewise, Hudson has this message for officers.

“If you want the population of incarcerated citizens to respect you, then do the respectable thing,” he says.

A former inmate tells WCIA he’s concerned that inmates are feeling forced to take the vaccine despite their fears of experimentation because of the number of staff members who have rejected the vaccine. “People are just looking for ways not to die in prison,” he says.

Data provided by the Marshall Project and Associated Press shows infection rates inside prisons have been three times as high as the general population. In Illinois, nearly 11,000 inmates have been infected since the start of the pandemic, along with 4,200 staff members. Nearly 90 inmates and one staff member have died over the past year from COVID-19.

As of March 9, IDOC reports 17,420 staff and incarcerated people have been vaccinated. All who have chosen to be vaccinated now will receive their second dose no later than mid-April.

“IDOC is providing vaccine education to staff and those in custody so they can make an informed decision,” an IDOC statement says. “We have partnered with Westside Justice Center, Equip for Equality, Restore Justice, Congressman Danny K. Davis, Illinois Prison Project, AFSCME, LiUNA and more to assist in this effort.”

WCIA has reached out to IDOC for specific breakdowns of the vaccination rates among inmates and staff.