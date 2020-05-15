Items left behind at school picked up

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Students had to finish out their school year at home, so some of their belongings were left behind in the classroom. Jefferson Middle School students stopped by Thursday to pick them up, and were met with staff and teachers cheering them on.

Teachers said this change is difficult, but everyone is working through it.

“I’m really proud of all our students for working with us and I’m proud of all our teachers,” said Kate Myers, teacher. “Of course it’s tough and it’s not what any of us wanted to do but just continuing to be able to communicate, care and concern when we can’t be face to face is really important right now.”

She said the best part of the day was being able to see the students face-to-face, even though it was through a car window.