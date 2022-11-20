RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – “I looked outside and I was like, that’s terrible. It really is terrible,” one neighbor said, describing the crime scene on Falcon Drive Sunday afternoon.

A 34-year-old man is dead and a 15-year-old boy was hospitalized with “non-life-threatening” injuries after they were both shot in broad daylight.

“Obviously, middle of the afternoon on a Sunday, that’s concerning,” Rantoul Police Deputy Chief Rodney Sullivan said.

“We got kids constantly playing out here. They didn’t care. They didn’t care. It was broad daylight, they didn’t care about nobody’s kid playing, they didn’t care about if it was Sunday. They didn’t care about none of that. They just start shooting,” a neighbor said.

Falcon Way looks like a quiet cluster of townhomes. But right now, the people inside them are trying to wrap their minds around an unthinkable tragedy – one that happened right outside their doorsteps.

“I just got tons of phone calls like: ‘go outside, look outside,'” a neighbor said. “So I look outside, and I see this. It never happens like this in this community, it just doesn’t.”

Just before 2 p.m., Rantoul Police were dispatched to Falcon Drive.

“Officers arrived on scene and found one victim on the ground,” Sullivan said.

Then, they found another victim.

“A 15-year-old juvenile was transported to Carle with what’s believed to be non-life-threatening injuries,” Sullivan said.

The 34-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This was somebody’s brother, somebody’s son, possibly somebody’s father,” a neighbor said. “And they sat there and took that man’s life senselessly.”

Police don’t know who’s responsible just yet, or exactly how many people were involved. But Sullivan called it an “isolated incident.”

“It wasn’t a random act. We’re just trying to put the pieces together and figure out what was going on,” Sullivan said.

And so are neighbors.

“We heard something go off, but like I said, we don’t expect nothing like that in Falcon Way to happen,” a neighbor said.

Sullivan said there’s still a lot of information to process.

“It’s very active right now. We’re getting a lot of information. There’s still a lot of people out here who probably saw things but haven’t reached out to us yet, so I ask that they do that,” Sullivan said.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit helped Rantoul Police in their hours-long investigation Sunday. But they say the investigation is ongoing, and they encourage anyone with information to reach out.