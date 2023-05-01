PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Communities on the edge of White Heath are left with questions after being woken up by gunfire over the weekend.

It happened around 2 a.m. near Indian Ridge Lane and County Road 2150 on Sunday.

“At first it startled me because I thought, ‘Is that really what I’m hearing? Is it something else? So, you kind of lay there, and you kind of pause,” said Diana Kutz of Piatt County. “But then it continues on and then I realized it was some kind of shots fired.”

Many initially thought it was fireworks or hunting, but as the shots continued so did their suspensions.

“We’re kind of out in the country and we’re used to hearing gunshots,” said Peggy Currid of Piatt County. “You know there are people that practice, and there are people that hunt, but this was more like the middle of the night. What is somebody doing out there? Being crazy.”

The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement: “Deputies searched the area in an attempt to identify the location of the gunshots however no witnesses were located to positively identify the location of the gunshots nor was any evidence located at that time.”

Not everyone within earshot was woken up so easily. Others like Currid later saw videos and comments on their community’s Facebook page. Now they’re hoping for a successful investigation to ease their minds.

“This is a really quiet peaceful neighborhood and I hope that doesn’t mean bad things are coming out here. We like living out here in the country,” said Currid.