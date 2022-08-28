DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A 31-year-old man is dead after he was shot early Sunday morning in Danville. Police said he was shot multiple times inside a house.

Danville police said officers were called to the house about two hours earlier for a loud party, and noticed there were multiple people there. They were called back later for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived again, they found a man dead inside the house. Several neighbors said they were asleep when it happened, while others were woken up by the sound of sirens.

I spoke with a woman who asked to remain anonymous. She said she knew the victim, and that getting the call that he’s gone was difficult. She described him as a good person and a father of two daughters.

“It was senseless. It wasn’t fair. The girls need their dad, and now [he’s] not there. They’re daddy’s girls and now they don’t have their daddy anymore. That’s what really hurts me the most – the babies, the babies, the babies. The babies need their dad,” she said.

She said she’s heartbroken, and that something needs to change. She hopes to see an end to gun violence.

Police haven’t shared any other details about the party or what led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. Danville police encourage anyone with information to reach out.