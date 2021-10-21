“It was my worst day ever…” family has a warning for anyone with a grill

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – One mother has a warning for others after a steak dinner sent her daughter in the hospital.

Tammy Kinnaird said her daughter Darcy’s favorite food is steak. A few days ago, she took a bite and said it was delicious, but in her second bite, she felt something stab her mouth.

Kinnaird said she had seen a few posts months earlier about the wire bristles from a grill cleaning brush getting stuck in food. She said she thought that could be it, and took her daughter to the hospital.

Doctors noticed something was wrong after x-rays of her mouth and throat. They ultimately did a CT scan and a few minutes later, told them she had a metal bristle stuck in her throat.

She had to have surgery to get it out.

Kinnarid and her daughter said it was an experience they never want to have again.

“It was my worse day ever as a mom. Watching her not being able to do anything. We cried and cried. She was crying in pain, and I was crying in heartache. It’s not fun, not by any means,” she said.

Thankfully, Darcy is okay and already back in school.

The family said they don’t want this to happen to anyone else. Kinnaird’s suggestion is if you have a wire bristle brush to clean your grill, don’t even chance it, throw it out.