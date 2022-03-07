CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Fans are reliving the excitement of winning the first Big Ten regular season title in 17 years… And looking forward to more big games for the Illini.

Fans who rushed the court Sunday night said the energy of the crowd was “electric” – and it felt like the team could do anything.

U of I grad Jack Bonney said he came down from Chicago to see the game. He said with a minute left on the clock, people started streaming down to concourse level – and that’s when he knew “this is big.”

“I’ve sat in Orange Krush before so it’s not like you’re not right next to the court,” Bonney said. “But just getting on there and being on the hardwood with everyone going crazy… Brad Underwood walked right in front of us… it’s fun to feel like you’re a part of that whole team experience.”

Like many others, he said he’s excited for the Big Ten Tournament and March Madness. And he’s grateful he got to see this win in person… Just like old times.