CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One Champaign mother says she wants to move, after a pop-up park shooting, early Sunday morning.

“It sounded like Iraq, we heard nothing but gun shots and people screaming.”

That’s what one Champaign mother woke up to: a massive party in front of her house—and people trying to escape the sounds of gunfire.

Six people are recovering in the hospital after a shooting. Four were shot and two were hurt while trying to escape. It all happened on North Sixth Street near Douglass Park around three this morning.

One family witnessed it all. For their safety, they want to remain anonymous.

“People running with guns and shooting a woman laying on the floor that got hit by a car.”

This is what one Champaign mother saw from her window at 3 in the morning.

“I dont know I thought that one of the bullets was going to fly through the house, I kept telling my friend to get down, and it was just a lot.”

That’s her 15-year-old daughter. She said she was terrified, and now wants her family to move.

“My kids dont need to be involved in this and honestly no kid deserves to wake up to gun shots and wonder if their parent is going to get shot.”

Police say a large crowd formed for an impromptu gathering. The someone fired shots. The mother took a video showing how chaotic everything got.

“I prayed with my kids the moment they woke me up and tell me it was gun shots, but I had prayers going before I went to bed and no bullets came through my house, but some hit the neighbors houses”

Police say four men were shot. The youngest, a 17-year-old, was shot in the head. One man was hit in the leg, another in the arm. A fourth man was grazed by a bullet.

“I was confused why they through a party by a park where there’s kids.”

Police also say two women were hit as cars tried to leave the scene. The news was heartbreaking for Mayor Deb Feinen.

“Along with that sadness I’m frustrated and angry with the individuals that chose to behave that way are putting at risk our community,” said Mayor Feinen.

Council member Will Kyles the second says nothing good happens at 3 a.m. And while this event is disheartening—it doesn’t take away the effort the city and community have dedicated to reducing violence.

“We’re going to put that work in and we might have to get up at Friday Saturday and stay up from 12 to 4 because that’s when some of the issues are happening.

The Champaign mother hopes those involved will be brought to justice

“I hope the people who was doing the shooting realize the lives they put in danger, and change they ways, I hope God helps them to change they ways.”