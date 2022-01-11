“It really does take a village…” After more than a day, Villa Grove finally has water

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) – It took more than 36 hours to find and repair the water main break in Villa Grove.

During that time, people didn’t have any running water. That impacted more than just showering or brushing your teeth.

Almost every business was closed, including the school on Monday. The city had to close a part of Route 130 to get to the pipe, and they had to wait on the Illinois Department of Transportation for clearance, and that caused the longer delay.

Mary Hite is the co-owner of the Korner Beehive in Villa Grove. She said for the sake of her business, and the community, she’s happy things are being fixed.

“Our city workers, and our mayor, A&R Mechanical, those guys worked probably 30 hours non stop to get water restored. So, businesses could reopen today and go back to almost normal. It really does take a village, and those guys work really hard,” Hite said.

All of Villa Grove is still under a boil order until further notice, and things are different at her business because of that. She said they’re using paper products and providing water bottles for customers.

The headache for them isn’t over yet. The area of Highway 130 will stay closed until crews can get it fixed by filling the hole and repaving the road. Until then, that main road will be closed, and anyone coming in and out will have to take a detour.