OAKLAND, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the 10th anniversary of Operation Honor Guard and you have shown your support every year. This year we want to make it the biggest event yet.

Leading up to our day of giving Wednesday, our Brandon Merano has been showing us just how important your donations are to local honor guard chapters.

Merano lost a friend after a deployment. Not many understand what it’s like more than Gold Star families.

Kim Southworth lost her son in Afghanistan in 2014.

At Oakland Cemetery lies a fallen soldier husband and son. Above stands a mother still buried in grief.

“It was a bad day, I knew something was wrong,” Southworth said.

Southworth is talking about the day her son, Army 1st Lieutenant Jared Southworth, was killed in Afghanistan.

“It puts a hole in your heart,” Southworth said. “It’s something you never really get over, you’re just kind of in shock and people probably wonder why that could be you know he’s going into a war zone but you just really don’t imagine it would ever really happen to you. It’s always somebody else or somebody else’s child, he didn’t come home.”

But Jared’s memory lives on forever in the small town of Oakland. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his heroism.

“I’m just proud of him, I miss him,” Southworth said. “I wish it had not ended this way but at least I feel like it wasn’t in vain and that he had a purpose and we don’t get to choose when it’s our time.”

When Jared’s time came, the Honor Guard was there providing full military honors at his funeral.

“When you get here and they’re all here it gives you a little strength,” Southworth said. “You draw strength from everybody else around you because you don’t have any left.”

The strength to stand tall buried in grief she said no other parent should have to bear.

“Having someone there like the Honor Guard to be with you because you can’t be it’s very nice it’s comforting,” Southworth said.