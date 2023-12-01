TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – December 1, 2018 is a day many people in Taylorville will never forget. An EF-3 Tornado blowing 155 mph winds ripped through the city.

“I remember a big tree literally split the house like Moses split the Red Sea,” Branden Lawrence, a Taylorville resident, said about the damage he saw to one of the homes in his neighborhood. “The tree literally fell over, you have the whole root system, everything up in the air, but it literally split the house in half.”

That day, Lawrence was moving into his new home. His two daughters, dad, friend and his fiance’s brother and mom were there to give him a hand.

“Before the tornado came, before we even knew it was going to be a thing, being 70 degree weather, I was like, we can’t get more blessed being December. We’re moving. It’s beautiful outside,” Lawrence said.

But the weather quickly took a turn when the tornado touched down. Lawrence said they huddled underneath the stairs in the house while his dad went to the porch to watch the storm.

“My kids, they’re screaming and crying and I’m thinking in the back of my mind, everything’s going to go black and like that’s going to be it,” Lawrence said.

Then, the tornado came and when it hit, it stayed on the ground for 24 minutes bringing destruction in its path. He said his dad was thrown up against the front door.

“As soon as he came down, you could hear glass shatter and everywhere throughout the house, hear a bunch of loud popping noises, and honestly, within like 30 seconds to a minute, it was over,” Lawrence said.

Because of the damage, Lawrence and his family had to live in a rental home for about seven months as they’re house was rebuilt. Now, five years later, he said whenever similar weather comes through the area, his family is reminded of that day.

“There’d be a time when we’d get tornado alarms or sirens, and yeah, we didn’t take that for granted,” Lawrence said.

Twenty nine tornadoes formed across the state on that day in 2018 but Taylorville was hit the hardest.

Five years ago, Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry and others in the community were getting ready for the Christmas parade where he was going to serve as the parade marshal, but because of the storm that was about to hit the area, city officials decided to cancel it.

“It looked basically like a warzone,” Barry said. “It went all through town. We had some major damage on the square, we had some damage outside the square, even over by our high school and things like that.”

Barry said the city was prepared to handle the storm and that five years later, it has brought the community together.

“I’m optimistic we’re seeming to really [be] moving forward with some of our progress on the downtown square now, not really caused by the tornado, but just the optimistic view that a lot of people have now,” Barry said.

Data from the National Weather Service shows 34 homes in Taylorville were severely damaged or destroyed, 66 homes had major damage and more than 400 were damaged but people could still live in them.