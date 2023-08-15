GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — It’s hard enough starting your own small business, but imagine it burning down just a year after opening. That’s exactly what happened to one mother-daughter duo in Our Town Gibson City after a fire in May.

They’ve been working and rebuilding what they started in order to re-open their doors to the community.

“Funny story is, I’ve always wanted to do a boutique,” Ashleigh Skinner, a co-owner at A-Renee, said. “I would always be at school and I would always jot down boutique names and where I could get clothes.”

At first, it wasn’t working out for Ashleigh, until she got a phone call from her parents. They told her they were opening A Renee, a home decor store, in Downtown Gibson City. Ashleigh would be able to tag team it with her mom, Alicia Skinner, and open a boutique at the same time as well.

“It just feels like home when you walk in, I like working here,” Ashleigh said. “It just feels like home when all the customers walk in and I just love talking with them, smiling, talking about our hometown and how great it is.”

Their first boutique opened downtown in 2022. Just over a year later, a fire destroyed the building. Thankfully, they had a space purchased across the street where they could re-open three times bigger than before.

Everything inside was ruined. They had to replace all the furniture and re-order all the clothing.

It took several months until they officially re-opened in August 2023. Ashleigh said it all felt like a shock.

“It didn’t feel real. It felt like I was living in a dream,” she said. “Sunday waking up it just still felt like a dream.”

Her mom agrees.

“Just very excited,” Alicia said. “Seeing all of our customers, meeting new, just that excitement that we’re open finally.”

They know it wouldn’t be possible without the help from Gibson City, the place the Skinners have always called home.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Alicia said. “The support and the love from the community is really what’s kept me going, especially during the fire.”

You can check the store out Tuesdays-Saturdays right downtown. We’ll be close by for the Our Town event on Friday, Aug. 18. Check out the fun during our 4, 5 and 6 p.m. broadcasts.