MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — People celebrating Mother’s Day at Allerton Park and Retreat Center in Monticello this year received a sneak preview of one of the park’s biggest spring attraction: the Peony Garden.

Allerton officials said the flowers will typically bloom sometime between Mother’s Day and Memorial Day. As of last week, they said about half of the peonies have “popped.”

“It is quite a show,” said Derek Peterson, the Executive Director of Allerton Park. “Allerton has the largest formal collection of peonies that I know of in the United States. It’s a treat for young and old — a celebration of floral beauty not to be missed.”

Courtesy: Steve Hoffman/Allerton Park and Retreat Center

Allerton Park said the blooms first appeared last month, and by the end of May, around 60 varieties will have flowered. They said they start with white-colored varieties to the left, gradually progressing to deep red ones on the other end.

The park reported that the Peony Garden was one of Robert Allerton’s favorites. He developed the Monticello-area estate before donating it to the University of Illinois in 1946.

The peak of peony season is one of the most-anticipated events at Allerton each year, with phone calls, emails, and Facebook messages coming to the park beginning as early as March.

“I have corresponded with people who are making it a destination trip, traveling from 100 miles away and more,” said Steve Hoffman, Allerton’s Assistant Director of Communications. “It’s definitely worth the drive.”

The park said the Peony Garden has experienced extensive restoration since 2003, and received a paved path two years ago, thanks to the support of hundreds of “Friends of Allerton.” They said it was also permanently endowed to ensure future maintenance by Deborah and Michael Westjohn in honor of Patricia and Bruce Hannon and the Committee on Allerton Park.

Anyone can also see the peonies bloom at the Picnic With the Peonies event on May 20-21. The park said guests can reserve their table by Wednesday, May 17. Tickets are available online.