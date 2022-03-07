CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — You will never get the full experience of a sports game without emerging yourself into the high energy and team spirit of the crowds…

The Fighting Illini Cheerleading team plays a big part in keeping everyone excited.

According to officials, the Fighting Illini Cheerleading team is an enthusiastic group of student-athletes selected to support the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics and serve as student ambassadors by appearing at various athletic and university events.

Officials said Fighting Illini cheerleading is one of the top programs in the Big Ten. It is a program that requires a major commitment. Illini cheerleaders spend around nine hours every week practicing in preparation for games and events. In addition to practice time, Illini cheerleaders spend at least three hours weekly in the strength and conditioning program.

“Being on the team has definitely been my favorite activity that I have involved myself in on campus,” said senior Christine Uhrich. “It has been something that I can always count on.”

Senior Rylie Matchett stated that she felt grateful for the experiences that she has gained by being a part of the cheer team over the past four years, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Rylie said, “We are grateful that our senior year has been as normal as it could be, despite COVID.”

She also said being a fourth-year member of the team was a huge accomplishment to her.

“It shows big commitment to the team and all the things that we do,” Rylie explained.

Getting to know younger members of the team was another great accomplishment, according to Christine.

“It is awesome to know that so many younger girls look up to us,” said Christine.

The big win of the Fighting Illini men’s basketball team against Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday was an amazing experience for these two seniors.

“It was a crazy moment. The energy was crazy,” Rylie smiled.

The two looked at each other and agreed it was a night that they will never forget, even for years after their graduation.