CLINTON, Ill., (WCIA) — “We live in a world today where we have to treat every gun as a real gun until we determine that it’s not,” Ben Lowers, Clinton’s Police Chief, said.

On Wednesday afternoon, that’s exactly what police officers had to do in front of a DeWitt County school. Police said someone called them and told them three people were outside, one of them with a gun.

Everything unfolded around 3 p.m. right when parents were picking their kids up from school. Police said they had to think fast when they saw the teenagers.

That’s because they said when they asked one of the teens if he had a gun, he pulled it from his waistband.

Officers later learned it was a BB gun, but it was a replica of a semi-automatic handgun.

Lowers and Curt Nettles, the district’s superintendent, both said this could’ve been a lot worse and are thankful no shots were actually fired.

“It’s one of those situations that was what we would consider a very close call,” Lowers said.

He’s talking about what happened right outside of Clinton Elementary School during pick-up time. Lowers said it started with a phone call about a person with a gun.

“Of an individual along with two other companions walking southbound on Illini Drive approaching our junior high and elementary school,” Lowers added.

Officers responded and found them. They approached a 15-year-old boy they’ve had encounters with before.

“The initiating officer had inquired with him if he had any weapons or guns on him,” Lowers said. “At that time, the individual immediately reached for his waistband and pulled out what was later determined to be a BB Gun that is a replica of a semi-automatic handgun.”

Lowers said the officer disarmed him quickly before anyone would’ve had to initiate force.

“To then learn that it was a fake gun..it just puts unnecessary risk to entirely too many people,” Lowers feels.

Nettles worked with Lowers throughout the entire situation.

“In this day and age, carrying anything that might look like a real weapon is absolutely taboo. You can not do that,” Nettles added.

He’s glad it didn’t get any worse for the officers, the teenager, or the 1,700 students in the district.

“It looks real. We have to take everything that we see that’s suspicious as a serious matter and we have to report it,” Nettles said.

He’s thankful for the person who made the first call and considers them a hero. Nettles is tipping his hat to law enforcement too.

“They handled this thing quickly,” he said.

He’s also calling the officers brave for keeping students safe.

Nettles and Lowers want people to learn from this situation.

“If you see something that doesn’t look right, you have to make that phone call,” Nettles said. “So what if it’s not a big deal? I would rather have it checked out just to be 110% sure.”

And Lowers wants parents to start talking to kids at a young age.

“Dealing with kids, and teaching kids about firearms. For those that do possess them, the importance, responsibility and liability of handling firearms. Or, those that look like firearms. Those replicas,” Lowers added.

Nettles said no teachers or students were threatened during the situation.

The teen involved is now in custody on charges related to disorderly conduct, aggravated assault and drug possession.