EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are asking drivers to stay alert while on the road, especially when driving through work zones.

Seven separate accidents happened over three days last week on the same stretch of I-70. They happened near the Route 45 exit near Montrose on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. State Police said they believe the majority of car crashes are avoidable and these are no exceptions.

IDOT officials said these crashes are still being investigated, but most crashes are caused by what they call Fatal Four violations: driving under the influence, seat belt use, speeding or distracted driving.

“It comes down to every single driver taking their time putting all their focus on the road,” said Joshua Robinson, a Public Information Officer for the Illinois State Police.

Distracted driving through a work zone doesn’t only put the workers on the road at risk. It puts the ones in front and behind the distracted car in danger. Authorities said they’re certain distractions played a role in last week’s pileups.

“Not necessarily by illegal distractions,” Robinson said. “In Illinois, you have to use hands-free devices and in a work zone, you’re not supposed to be using anything.”

First responders in Effingham County were back and forth to the work zone along I-70 near the Route 45 exit.

“If there’s one accident on the interstate, it seems like we’ll have maybe a couple more within the same day or within the following days,” said Brent McMahon, Teutopolis Fire Captain.

It started on Wednesday with two car crashes, four more on Thursday and ended on Friday with an eight-car pileup. People were hurt, but there is no word on their conditions.

“It takes one small crash that then forces the car into the one in front of it and then the one in front of it,” Robinson said. “So, we’re getting these chain reaction crashes. Even though there’s one person at fault, five, six, maybe seven people are affected.”

Now responders are staying on alert but are hoping drivers are taking something away from the three-day event. They said it doesn’t matter if workers are present or not; the 45 mph speed limit must be followed.

“Speed limit is posted,” McMahon said. “Go that speed and leave distance between the vehicle in front of you.”

“There’s barricades set up, there’s concrete barriers, there’s uneven pavement, there’re lane drop-offs,” Robinson said. “So just because people aren’t actively working doesn’t mean you can go as fast as you want.”

IDOT officials said the same preparation taken in winter driving should be taken throughout the summer. They suggested pre-checking the planned route for any delays or slowdowns and ignore anything that takes your focus away from the road.