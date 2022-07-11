MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) – Lacey Moore’s mother Michelle said even though it’s been three years, July 11 still feels empty.

“I never would’ve thought we’d be sitting here today talking about this on her birthday,” Michelle Moore said.

Lacey should have turned 22 this year, but she unexpectedly died in 2019 after an aneurysm ruptured.

“She had a lot of hopes. We just have to take day by day.”

Lacey was a healthy teenager, but she had frequent migraines. One day, she collapsed at work.

“The autopsy says she was gone before she hit the floor.”

Michelle never suspected an aneurysm, or that it could end her daughter’s life at such a young age.

“Now I tell them it can happen at any age.”

OSF Healthcare neurosurgeon Charles Rosen said about half of ruptured aneurysm patients will die before they get medical care. And even though people younger that 25 can experience one, it’s rare.

“You can have an aneurysm rupture and get medical care and do well. But that, unfortunately, is only about 25% of the time,” Dr. Rosen said.

While it’s also rare for frequent migraines to be a sign of an aneurysm, a noticeably bad one could be dangerous.

“The vast majority of times patients will literally use the phrase, ‘worst headache of their life,'” Dr. Rosen said.

Michelle Moore later discovered her daughter had a congenital condition that could have caused the aneurysm, and had her whole family tested. Now, she works to inform others.

“We’re just always out there just spreading the word, trying to get people to realize. You just never know,” Moore said.

She still wonders if things could have gone differently. Moore urges other parents to listen to their children – and always get a second opinion if something doesn’t feel right.

“I wish I would’ve, because she would’ve been here right now. They could’ve done something to stop it,” Moore said.

Lacey Moore was an organ donor. A 13-year-old boy received her heart. Michelle Moore said she’s looking forward to meeting him when the time is right.