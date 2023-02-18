CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre will return to Champaign on Feb. 25 for the Road to Wrestlemania Supershow at the State Farm Center after making his first appearance ten years ago.

McIntyre first wrestled in Champaign at a Feb. 2013 show at the same venue when it was known as Assembly Hall. He was a low-to-mid-card wrestler at the time and was defeated by WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali at that show.

Now, he is scheduled to take part in one of the biggest matches at this upcoming show: a six-man tag team event alongside Braun Strowman and Sheamus against Jimmy and Jey Uso, and their brother Solo Sikoa.

“It always feels awesome coming back to Champaign and Illinois,” said McIntyre, a former WWE Champion. “There’s so much to look back on how far I’ve come in my career. It’s a lot of fun to perform for all of our fans, and see all of their reactions at the shows.”

Over the years, McIntyre has shared the ring with the likes of the Undertaker, Edge, Shane McMahon, and Kane. He said there are a few superstars he enjoys working with.

“It’s always fun to work with Sheamus because of his competitiveness and energy,” said McIntyre, “and I am always grateful to work with Roman Reigns because of our chemistry and history together in the ring.”

In Jan. 2020, McIntyre won the Royal Rumble match in front of over 40,000 people in Houston, Texas. The win led him to later defeat WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 36. That event took place inside the WWE Performance Center in April 2020 amid the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The world was shutting down then,” said McIntyre. “Winning the championship belt was something I’m proud of but the atmosphere was so different without the fans there. It was a special career moment for me, but it would’ve been great to have the fans there to celebrate with me.”

McIntyre spends most days each year on the road performing in a different city around the world, including on shows like Monday Night Raw, Friday Night Smackdown, or at a pay-per-view event. As they are televised events, McIntyre said he always looks forward to shows similar to the one planned in Champaign because they are not televised.

“Live events without the cameras is our chance as performers to interact more with the fans,” said McIntyre. “WWE is a very interactive product. We give and take with the fans as much as we can. We bring the energy, and the fans bring it back to us just as much.”

Other WWE superstars scheduled to appear at the Champaign event include “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins, and Ronda Rousey.

“There’s a real buzz about our product right now,” said McIntyre. “It’s gone to the next level. Whether you’re new to the WWE universe or have taken a break from it for a while, now is a great time to check it out and be a part of it. I can’t wait to see everyone in Champaign.”

Tickets are still available for the Feb. 25 event and can be purchased here.