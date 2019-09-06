ISU student accused of sexual assault

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — An Illinois State University student has reported an alleged sexual assault.

ISU PD said a male student allegedly assaulted a female student after he persuaded her to come to his room at Wilkins Hall, part of Tri-Towers, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Prior to the assault, the students had only communicated through social media.

Police also said the suspect “remained persistent” in his communications with the victim until she agreed to meet him in person. No other information has been released since the case is ongoing.

ISU officials reminded students to contact Student Affairs Title IX to request any services, protective measures, or interim measures needed. Additionally, the crime alert encouraged any victims of sexual violence to utilize the school’s Student Counseling Services.