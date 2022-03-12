UPDATE (1:04 p.m.) — According to Normal Police Sergeant Rob Cherry, the robbery occurred at Indy Smoke Time in Uptown Normal at approximately 11:40 a.m. Saturday.

The store clerk reported that a man in a black hooded sweatshirt displayed a handgun and stole some store merchandise.

The suspect was last seen leaving the store around 11:42 a.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Normal Police at 309-454-9535.

UPDATE (12:40 p.m.) — According to an update from ISU Police, the suspect was last seen around 11:42 a.m.

Normal and ISU police continue to investigate this incident.

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University issued an emergency alert at 11:55 a.m. Saturday.

According to the alert, an armed robbery occurred near North Street and Uptown Circle.

Anyone in the area is encouraged to remain alert.

