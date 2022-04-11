NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — Employees of Illinois State University are set to rally and march across campus on Tuesday to call for a new, fair contract.

ISU labor union AFSCME 1110, which represents more than 300 buildings, grounds and food service employees, will be hosting a rally at 4:15 p.m. at the Administration Building. The union filed a strike notice with the state Educational Labor Relations Board last week after 96% of workers voted to authorize a strike.

Under the law, employees could strike as soon as next Monday if an agreement isn’t reached this week.