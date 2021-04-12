Issues with train overpass cause street closure

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — City of Danville officials said part of Seminary Street will be closed until further notice. This is because of issues with the train overpass, according to Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr.

In a news release, Director of Public Works Carl Carpenter said the street will be closed between Collett and Washington. Detours will be at westbound Collett and eastbound Washington. Additionally, Junction Street between Seminary and Williams will also be closed.

Drivers are asked to obey all traffic signs and use detours to avoid congestion in the area.