CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — From the Champaign County jail to staffing issues for county offices, Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel discussed several topics affecting the county.

One issue is staff turnover for countywide offices. She said people are retiring after working for 20 to 30 years. She said since people did those jobs for so long, there aren’t procedural manuals for those positions, and there isn’t a lot of crossover between outgoing and incoming employees for training.