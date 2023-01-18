SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A federal court will now weigh in on the constitutionality of Illinois’s new assault weapon ban, signed into law last week.

The Illinois State Rifle Association, Firearms Policy Coalition Inc. and the Second Amendment Foundation along with a St. Clair County resident and two gun stores in Randolph and McHenry County are suing several Illinois elected officials for injunctive relief.

The lawsuit named the Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and ISP director Brendan Kelly, as well the state’s attorneys and sheriffs of St. Clair, Randolph and McHenry counties.

“The 2nd Amendment is fundamentally about self-defense, and the 14th Amendment is about not having our rights infringed,” Illinois State Rifle Association Executive Director Richard Pearson said. “This new law makes criminals out of law-abiding citizens.”

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

Two state lawsuits were filed Tuesday in Effingham and Crawford Counties in state courts.