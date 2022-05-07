CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman died in a traffic crash that happened on I-74 early Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police District 10 Troopers were dispatched to I-74 westbound at milepost 197, near Ogden in Champaign County, at around 5:35 a.m. in response to a report of a single-vehicle crash.

The car involved in the crash was determined as a 2011 Silver Dodge Sedan.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a Champaign woman was traveling westbound on I-74 at milepost 197, near Ogden in Champaign County. For unknown reasons, her car left the roadway to the right and struck a tree stump. The car then overturned multiple times before coming to rest in a field. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene by the Champaign County coroner.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other information is available at this time.