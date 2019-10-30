ISP troopers honored at award ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police hosted the Department’s Awards Ceremony to recognize sworn officers for their outstanding skill, valor, ability, and professionalism in the performance of their enforcement duties.

Officer of the Year was awarded to Special Agent Matthew Poulter assigned to Zone 4 of the Division of Criminal Investigation. In 2018 Special Agent Poulter served as the lead case agent in two particularly brutal homicides in western Illinois and through efforts with his team he was able to bring a sense of closure to the victim’s families.

Telecommunicator of the Year was awarded to Specialist Kathy Ecklund. Ecklund has served the Illinois State Police for more than 24 years as Telecommunicator Specialist. She is out of the Des Plaines Communications Center.

Forensic Scientist of the Year was awarded to Amanda Humke. She serves as a Forensic Scientist III in the Biology Section at the Springfield Forensic Science Laboratory.

Additionally, the Medal for Honor and the Lifesaving Medal were given to officers for their courage and decisive action during critical situations.

The Department also recognized several civilian employees for their extraordinary assistance that supports the Department’s mission of keeping Illinois safe.

Local officers and citizens were given the Director’s Award of Distinction to recognize their contribution to law enforcement and public safety.