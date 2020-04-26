ISP Trooper injured after squad car hit while helping a motorist

ELGIN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle personal injury traffic crash on Interstate 290 westbound east of York Road in DuPage County, involving a District 2 ISP Trooper.

The crash happened on Saturday, April 25 around 4:00 p.m. A District 2 Trooper responded to a stranded truck tractor semi-trailer in the lane of traffic on Interstate 290 westbound.

The Trooper arrived and parked the squad car behind the tractor semi-trailer to block the two left lanes of traffic to protect the motorist.

At 4:40 p.m., as the Trooper stayed inside the squad car, a gray Nissan failed to yield right of way to the stationary emergency vehicle and hit the back of the Trooper’s squad car.

The hit caused the squad car to spin clockwise, pushing it into the middle lane of traffic. No other drivers or vehicles were involved in this crash.

The Trooper had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local area hospital for treatment; the Trooper has since been released.

The driver of the gray Nissan, Willie Burr, a 50-year-old male of Broadview, IL was uninjured. Burr was ticketed for Scott’s Law and Driving Too Fast for Conditions.