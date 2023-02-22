PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) reorganized its Troops earlier this year, and they are already seeing success. Troop 7 announced a 44% decrease in crashes since the reorganization, compared to Jan. 2022.

A total of 21 ISP patrol Districts across Illinois were reorganized into 11 ISP patrol Troops on Jan. 1. ISP said they will be holding ceremonies within each new Troop over three days in recognition of the newly formed Troops, including unveiling a new Guidon, or flag for each Troup.

Each ISP Troop has its own Guidon, a flag representing the unit, and a symbol of honor. The ISP Guidon is green and gold and depicts an ISP Montana Peak on top of the ISP badge. ISP said the Guidon will be passed on by each commander to their successors at the time of a change of command.

Troop 7 had their Guidon ceremony in Pesotum on Tuesday.

“ISP takes pride in our paramilitary traditions while constantly evolving to better serve the public,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The Guidon presented to the Commander of Troop 7 is a symbol of our values and our officers’ commitment to the people they serve in this region.”

Troop 7 covers Champaign, Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermillion counties.

ISP said the establishment of patrol Troops allows them to refine their focus on violent crimes, continue their mission to reduce traffic fatalities, and schedule officers to respond to calls for service 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Through the Troop creation, ISP can better meet public needs as law enforcement demands of the day evolve.

In addition to the crash decrease reported in Troop 7, ISP reported that that there has been an 11% increase in traffic stops, an 18% increase in enforcement actions (citations/warnings), and a 9% decrease in crashes when comparing Jan. 2022 to Jan. 2023 statewide.

Similar to Troop 7, ISP Troop 6 results showed there was a 33% increase in enforcement action and a 34% decrease in crashes compared to Jan. 2022. That Troop covers Adams, Brown, Cass, Christian, Logan, Mason, Menard, Morgan, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler, and Scott counties.

Additionally, ISP plans to host Guidon ceremonies in Du Quoin, Effingham, Metamora, Pontiac, Lockport, LaSalle, Pecatonica, and Collinsville.

All ISP Headquarters buildings will also remain open and public access to services will not change.