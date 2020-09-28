ISP: Suspect hospitalized after shootout, high-speed chase with deputies

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WCIA) — Indiana State Police (ISP) detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning in Vermillion County after a Wisconsin man attempted to flee from a traffic stop.

A press release Sunday from Indiana State Police said a Vigo County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop a car at 4:22 a.m. Sunday that was speeding northbound on Third Street at Margaret Drive in Terre Haute. The driver did not pull over and a pursuit ensued onto State Route 63.

During the chase, speeds of 120 miles per hour were reached. Officers from several police agencies got ahead of the pursuit and set up a tire deflation device at State Road 63 and Hazelbluff Road. The driver’s side wheels of the car were hit and then deflated.

At that point, the driver started firing a gun through his rear window, and one squad car was hit. He continued driving on the flat tires until he lost control of the car and it left the roadway at US Route 36.

The driver, 23-year-old Omaree Shay Roby, of Milwaukee, then got out of the car. He was holding a gun and refused the police’s orders to drop it. Roby allegedly began shooting at the officers, and they returned fire.

Roby was hit by the gunfire. The release said he was immediately provided medical assistance and was taken to Union Hospital in Clinton by ambulance. He was later flown to Indianapolis for further care.

Detectives later discovered that Roby had been driving a stolen vehicle from Evansville, Ind., and had carjacked someone. The release added he reportedly forced someone out of their car while wielding a gun and shooting it into the air.

All officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, including deputies from the Vigo and Vermilion county sheriff’s departments.

The Parke County Sheriffs Department, Cayuga Town Marshall, West Terre Haute Police, and Clinton Police, Rockville Police assisted with responding to this incident.

ISP continues their investigation into the incident. No further information was available.