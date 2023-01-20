SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The preliminary trial is underway for the criminal murder trial of Earl Moore Jr.

Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are two EMS workers who are charged with first-degree murder. Body camera footage from the Springfield Police Department shows Finley and Cadigan put Moore Jr. on a stretcher face-down. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Moore died of asphyxiation and classified his death as a homicide.

The first day of the preliminary trial began Friday. One key testimony that prosecutors entered Friday was a phone call from Finley to the Medical Intensive Care Unit on the way to HSHS St. John’s Hospital.

The call’s recording shows Finley saying she refused to take Moore Jr.’s vitals as she did not want to “poke the bear”.

According to court testimony from the sergeant, HSHS did not receive vitals from Finley and Cadigan upon arriving with Moore at the hospital.

Finley, Cadigan, and their employer LifeStar all are being sued in civil court by Moore Jr.’s family for wrongful death.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated.