MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police searched a Monticello neighborhood Tuesday night after a suspect ran from a traffic stop. Troopers said it started on I-72 when they pulled a vehicle over. They said the man got out and ran.

Residents of the Appletree Subdivision south of the interstate said they were asked to lock their doors. ISP said they didn’t believe the suspect was armed or dangerous.

As of 10 p.m., ISP said they were unable to locate the suspect.