PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA)– ISP reported around 8:45 a.m. that both northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. Rt. 45 at the Champaign and Douglas County line near Pesotum are closed.

Troopers are on scene of a crash involving a commercial vehicle on Rt. 45. Crash investigation and recovery efforts of the semi are currently underway.

The road is expected to be closed for one hour or more.

Officials are asking people to avoid this area if possible.