VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died and another man hurt after a two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Vermilion 800 E and Catlin Homer Road Friday morning, State Police stated.

Officers said two cars involved were a black 2014 Chevrolet Silverado (Unit 1) and a silver 2018 Kenworth Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer (Unit 2). In addition, they said the driver of Unit 1 was a 77-year-old man from Fairmount and the driver of Unit 2 was 60-year-old Andre Monroe from Champaign.

According to a preliminary investigation, Unit 1 was southbound on Vermilion 800 East Road near Catlin Homer Road and Unit 2 was traveling eastbound on Catlin Homer Road approaching the intersection with 800 East Road. Unit 1 traveled across Catlin Homer Road, directly in the path of Unit 2, and was struck by Unit 2 on the passenger side behind the cab. The driver of Unit 1 was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of Unit 2 was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

No other information is being released at this time.