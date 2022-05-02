CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman from Danville was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash along Interstate 74 near milepost 196 on Sunday night.

Police officials said that the driver, 27-year-old Jessica Cunningham, lost control of her car and entered the median before the car flipped and rolled several times at around 10:10 p.m.

Cunningham was charged for driving under the influence of alcohol, and she was also issued citations for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage and illegal transportation of open alcohol.