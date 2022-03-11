VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police were dispatched to US Route 136 at Henning Road at around 4:30 p.m. Friday in response to a report of a crash that involved a school bus.

According to a preliminary investigation, a white 2016 Dodge Dart (Unit 1) was traveling eastbound on US Route 136 at Henning Road and a 2019 Yellow Chevy School bus (Unit 2) was traveling westbound on US Route 136 in the same area. Unit 1 crossed over the center line and struck the rear of Unit 2. Unit 2 attempted to move to the shoulder, overcorrected and overturned.

Officers said both drivers were taken to an area hospital for treatment with minor injuries. They also said a 10-year-old was on the school bus but was not hurt.

No other information is being released at this time.