ILLINOIS (WCIA) — First responders are on the scene of a single unit truck tractor semi-trailer rollover on I-57 southbound at milepost 183, near Mattoon.

ISP said the right lane is closed. Traffic is moving in the left lane at this time.

They advise people to use caution, slow down and be aware of slow moving or stopped vehicles.

More details will be posted when they become available.