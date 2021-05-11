ISP responds to two-car crash

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are investing a two-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were on the scene near the intersection of Grove Avenue and Henrietta Street around 12:55 pm.

Police say that Collin Habing, 18 of Watson, was traveling eastbound on Grove Avenue, attempting a left turn northbound onto Henrietta Street.

Bryce Batchelor, 21 0f Effingham, was traveling westbound on Grove Avenue. As Habing attempted to turn left onto Henrietta Street, it was struck on its passenger side as it crossed in front of Batchelor.

Batchelor was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Habing was issued a citation for Failure to Yield Right of Way/ Intersection – Turning Left.