PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) – As road conditions deteriorate, Illinois State Police District 10 has responded to slide-offs and crashes across the area.

Since 3:00 p.m., troopers were dispatched to several property damage calls and crashes.

One property-damage crash was reported on I-72 near Decatur.

Another property damage crash was reported on I-74 near Mahomet by the IL-47 exit.

Another roadway incident required State Police to respond again near Decatur on I-72.

A tractor-semi-trailer also slid into the ditch on I-57 northbound just west of Tolono.

Multiple viewers have also reported slide-offs on other sections of area interstates, including near Mattoon on I-57 and east of Casey on I-70.

State Police are asking everyone to slow down and use caution when traveling tonight.

You can stay up-to-date with current conditions on the WCIA 3 Weather Map Room.

Use the WCIA 3 Winter Weather Center to see live road conditions anytime.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCIA 3 News for the latest.