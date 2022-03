SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police were dispatched to an area on I-55 Wednesday night in response to a report of a deadly crash.

Officers said a 2006 Gold Ford Sedan was traveling north on I-55 northbound near milepost 93 when, for unknown reasons, the driver of this car left the roadway to the right and came to rest in the right ditch. The driver, 63-year-old Terry Huffman, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No further information will be released at this time.