ISP reports 33% overall reduction in forensic backlog

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said there has been “a 33% overall reduction in the Biology/DNA forensic backlog.”

Officials said a 15-person Forensic Science Task Force was formed in 2019 to make recommendations addressing forensic services challenges. They said forensic backlogs have been a long-term problem for crime laboratories nationwide.

“Nationally, for every forensic assignment completed, another 1.2 are created.” They said the backlogs are partially created by a “greater demand by criminal justice stakeholders and the public for forensic testing, advancing technologies, including contact/touch DNA, submission of biology testing in property crimes, and resubmission of evidence in cases where certain types of testing was previously unavailable.” They also said underinvestment in labs and a lack of access to the latest technology solutions also adds to the problem.

Officials said in Governor Pritzker’s capital plan, more than $50 million has been allocated for laboratory infrastructure to rebuild forensic capacity. Additionally, they said the ISP Division of Forensic Services deployed technology to help with the backlog reduction, hired additional forensic scientists, implemented lab accountability measures and other efforts.

Officials said the state was able to achieve the 33% overall reduction because of those initiatives.

The Forensic Science Task Force came up with several goals and recommendations to keep addressing this issue. The first one was establishing a permanent Illinois Forensic Science Commission comprised of 12 people. The commission would help labs address issues facing the forensics field and proactive in addressing them.

The second goal is to improve the communication between labs and the court system. Officials said they want the labs to have current information for analysis, returning evidence and other needs. They recommended each prosecutor’s office should work with their local lab to figure out the best way to their labs of case dispositions.

Two of the task force’s goals pertained to training. They talked about reducing how much time scientists spend on educating officers on the same information and reducing the amount of non-testable or non-probation evidence submissions. They recommended offering pre-recorded webinar-based training done by labs that are followed by live question and answer sessions.

Additionally, they suggested addressing “inefficient use of forensic scientists and trial delays.” They recommended developing better ways on using remote testimony, “consistent with the US and Illinois Constitutions, especially in the disciplines of drug chemistry and toxicology.”