ILLINOIS (WCIA) — ISP said a dump trailer has lost a load of large stones on I-57 southbound under I-74 overpass in the right lane, blocking the southbound right lane.

I-74 westbound ramp onto I-57 south is closed until the struck and stone can be removed.

ISP troopers advise people to slow down and use caution while traveling in the area.

Updates will be posted when they become available.