ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said Javier Aguirre is considered a danger to himself and others and under no circumstances should he be approached.

On Wednesday, at around 11:20 p.m., Javier Aguirre, a 47-year-old man from Hoopeston, escaped from a hospital transport van on I-39 near milepost 28 in Minonk (Woodford County).

A search of the area was completed by ISP Air Operations and ISP K9 units but they had no success in locating him. The Illinois State Police has partnered with local county officials to distribute “Missing Endangered” flyers. Addition uniformed police officers were in the area where Aguirre was last seen and in surrounding areas.

ISP said they will update the public as soon as Aguirre is located. In the meantime, they are asking the public to call ISP Zone 4 at (309) 693-5015 if there is any information about Aguirre’s whereabouts.