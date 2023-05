FARMERSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police have identified the final person of the seven people killed in a pile-up on I-55 earlier this month.

Officials with Illinois State Police confirm 58-year-old Otto Medina-Salazar from Carthage, Missouri died in the crash that happened May 1.

Most of the other names were released over the weekend.

More than 70 vehicles were involved in the crash, and 37 people were hospitalized due to the crash.