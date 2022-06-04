CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — ISP said they have made an arrest after an investigation on a phone threat made to the Taylorville Correctional Center on Friday.

ISP District 9 Troopers were dispatched to the Taylorville Correctional Center at around 12:50 p.m. on Friday out of an abundance of caution after a phoned-in threat was received at the facility.

ISP said there have been no active incidents at the facility and no one was hurt.

The investigation revealed another telephone threat was received at the Jacksonville Correctional Center. The subject responsible for the telephone threats made to both Taylorville and Jacksonville Correctional Centers has been identified and arrested, according to ISP.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.