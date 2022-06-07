IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was killed in a crash that happened on I-57 on Saturday.

State Police were dispatched to I-57 northbound at milepost 301 in Iroquois County at around 3:55 p.m. on Saturday in response to a report of a two-vehicle crash. Unit 1 was a 2020 White Mack Truck and Unit 2 was a 2016 White Freightliner Truck.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Unit 1 and Unit 2 were traveling northbound on I-57 near milepost 301 in the right lane. Unit 2 was slowing to merge onto the right shoulder. The front end of Unit 1 struck the rear end of Unit 2. The passenger of Unit 1 was pronounced dead after the crash.

I-57 northbound was closed at milepost 297 for the traffic crash investigation. All lanes were reopened at 11:20 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.