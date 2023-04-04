SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police released a statement that troops are on the scene of two incidents in the same area.

ISP is on the scene of a property damage crash on Illinois Rt. 104 at Kessler Rd., located west of I-55. Officials said there is limited visibility due to heavy blowing dust and dirt in the area.

ISP said IDOT is en route for possible extended road closure, and they are advising everyone to avoid the area at this time and take an alternate route.

Nearby, ISP, along with Fire Services and EMS, is on the scene of a vehicle fire that has ignited the grassy center line on I-55 southbound.

Officials said traffic on I-55 is down to one lane of travel at this time. This has caused traffic to back up. ISP urges everyone to slow down when approaching the area or to consider taking an alternate travel route.

This is a developing story.