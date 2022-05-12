JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died in a single-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday night, according to Illinois State Police.

Driver of a 2009 Silver Buick Sedan, 24-year-old Jarrett Zumbahlen, was traveling northbound on North 775th Street at County Road 1200 North when his car, for unknown reason, left the roadway to the right and hit a large tree. The driver was pronounced dead on scene by the Jasper County coroner.

ISP said the roadway was closed for about two hours.

The investigation on this incident is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.